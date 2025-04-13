Savour the seaside

Perched above the golden sands of Anjuna Beach, Jolene By The Sea is more than a destination—it’s a feeling, an ode to indulgence and aesthetic living. Co-founded by Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, the restaurant blends Goa’s free-spirited charm with European elegance.

Food: Michelin-starred Chef Suvir Saran’s bold ‘modern-global-comfort’ menu is a kaleidoscope of culinary influences. For instance, the perfectly golden, crisp calamari, creates an irresistible crunch. The signature Kochi lobster cornettos deliver fun-sized bites, unearthing oozing buttery richness. Highlighting the intrinsic relationship between heirloom recipes and cultural nuances, the Madrid to Morjim prawns delightfully captures the vibrant journey of the seafood. Equally provocative is the T, B & C salad, a quirky juxtaposition of tomato, creamy burrata, and unexpected cornflakes. One standout, the tuna tostada—offers a bravura reinterpretation of a much loved staple; its irregular chunks—an audacious departure from the pristine, angular aesthetics often assigned to sashimi. Cocktails here, curated by Feruzan Bilmoria, reflect artistry in mixology. ‘All That Glitters Is Not Gold’ mingles refreshing notes with a playful twinkle, while ‘Not A Picante’ invites intrigue with an ice-shaving twist. For dessert, the Shaggy Everyday Sundae and The Great Wall of Anjuna beckon with childhood nostalgia.

Service: Warm, attentive staff ensure a delightful experience.

Décor: Aayushi Malik’s immersive interior artistry ties it all together, crafting a sensory wonderland that’s poised to inspire, delight, and surprise. The outdoor seating invites guests to bask in stunning sea views—perfect for sipping cocktails as the sun dips below Anjuna’s cliffs.

Price: Average meal for two with cocktails costs around Rs 3,500 plus taxes.

Address: Jolene by the Sea, Ground Floor, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa