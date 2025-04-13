The Child Storytellers are Here

The Secret of Platform 13, a children’s novel by Eva Ibbotson about a magical kingdom where humans coexist happily with mermaids and ogres, made Vidhi Golchha fall in love with writing when she was 10 years old. Hearing her English teacher Nancy read the book aloud, Vidhi determined to write her own stories. “I asked myself what could be powerful enough to accomplish the incredible feat of bringing a classroom full of energetic 10-year-olds to sit still in silence and listen, spellbound?” she reminisces.

Now a 11th grade student at The International School Bangalore she harbours a deep passion for both English literature and history; her favourite subjects. “Writing is my way to express myself,” she says; not an original thought but this is what motivates most creative people. However, in 2021, she had an epiphany—Cleverbox. “The overwhelming uncertainty that comes with beginning to write stories prevents many kids from putting pen to paper, despite having a vivid imagination and perspectives. I aimed to create a product that provides structure and guidance, so children feel at ease when commencing on their writing journeys,” she smiles