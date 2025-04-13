The Child Storytellers are Here

The Secret of Platform 13, a children’s novel by Eva Ibbotson about a magical kingdom where humans coexist happily with mermaids and ogres, made Vidhi Golchha fall in love with writing when she was 10 years old. Hearing her English teacher Nancy read the book aloud, Vidhi determined to write her own stories. “I asked myself what could be powerful enough to accomplish the incredible feat of bringing a classroom full of energetic 10-year-olds to sit still in silence and listen, spellbound?” she reminisces.
Now a 11th grade student at The International School Bangalore she harbours a deep passion for both English literature and history; her favourite subjects. “Writing is my way to express myself,” she says; not an original thought but this is what motivates most creative people. However, in 2021, she had an epiphany—Cleverbox. “The overwhelming uncertainty that comes with beginning to write stories prevents many kids from putting pen to paper, despite having a vivid imagination and perspectives. I aimed to create a product that provides structure and guidance, so children feel at ease when commencing on their writing journeys,” she smiles
Cleverbox is a creative writing kit that has flashcards which provide a step-by-step guide and open-ended questions, allowing children to build their own stories. The flashcards are a simplified version of a popular story-writing method called Freytag’s Triangle (which is not taught in most schools). “The flashcards are divided into five sections—the introduction, escalating action, climax, de-escalating action, and the resolution with guiding questions and writing tips in each section. The kit has an add-on: an air-dry clay with instructions on using it so that children can create their characters,” she explains.
Rini Swizrin, a 13-year-old from Sacred Heart Girls School, says, “Vidhi taught us how we can create a story in sequential steps, how situations and characters change in the course of the story.” Her peer, Sandhya S, a student of St. Euphrasia’s School agrees, “I have been able to write full stories with a proper climax. This has also helped me improve my speaking language and handwriting.” Cleverbox won the third prize at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy competition 2021. “During the lockdown, I conducted numerous workshops with children and paid close attention to how they reacted to the kit. I made small changes that led to it becoming what it is today,” she says.
Every Sunday morning, she holds creative writing workshops for children from the slums of LR Nagar at Cubbon Park, in Bengaluru. These sessions go beyond just writing; they provide a space for these children to express themselves freely, build confidence, and experience a new environment. “The most rewarding part is seeing their excitement. Through Cleverbox, I have also conducted baseline and endline assessments, and the improvement is undeniable. Children who once hesitated to write now eagerly create their own stories, incorporating literary devices like similes and foreshadowing. Their confidence in expressing themselves, both on paper and in conversation, has grown significantly,” she says. Thirteen-year-old Eric Allan Samuel, from Balayesu Vidyala, says, “Cleverbox has helped me improve my vocabulary, and it has helped me in both storytelling and recitation in school. I learnt new words, and it has improved my grammar. I have scored higher marks in English after this.”
To reach as many children as possible, she has collaborated with NGOs like Global Concerns India and Parinaam Foundation. “I’ve conducted workshops for children in small tuition rooms. Every child in the programme received free Cleverbox flashcards so that they can continue writing on their own. The NGOs have been incredibly supportive, and their belief in the power of storytelling has helped bring this initiative to life.”
Vidhi is in the process of compiling and publishing the stories written by children in her workshops to appeal to a wider audience. Cleverbox is now available on Story, a well known bookshop in Kolkata. “My next goal is to introduce Cleverbox to government schools, making creative writing an accessible tool. I am also working on translating the kit into Kannada so that language is not a barrier to storytelling,” she concludes. It’s time for children to own their stories.