The heirloom’s exodus

In the heart of Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad region, Visalam—a 19th-century mansion turned boutique hotel gives a glimpse into the flamboyant lifestyle once enjoyed by the Nattukottai Chettiars—wealthy merchants who built trading empires across Southeast Asia. The Chettiars—once an instrumental mercantile community in colonial Burma—returned home with not only architectural inspirations but also culinary gems. The imposing Burmese teak pillars, intricate Athangudi tiled floors, and the Burmese black rice they brought home is testimony to this migration story.

“Among these gifts from abroad, perhaps none is more intriguing than Burmese black rice. It found a home in Chettinad’s kitchens, where the rice was cooked with local spices using techniques to make unique dishes,” shares Sam John, the General Manager of Visalam. Known as Burma Kavuni Arisi, the black rice carries the stories of displaced Chettiar traders, colonial trade routes, and a fading knowledge of heirloom grains. “My grandfather would tell us how he left everything behind except for two treasures—his account ledgers and a small pouch of black rice seeds,” recalls Meenakshi Meyyappan, whose family once maintained extensive rice fields near Mandalay, Myanmar. “He believed as long as we had those seeds, we could rebuild our wealth and keep our connection to Burma alive,” she adds.

The story of Burma Kavuni Arisi or black rice begins not as a luxury food but as a practical solution. Chettiar merchants who established financial networks throughout Burma in the late 19th century gradually developed agricultural interests which led to a plantation economy for cultivating this indigenous grain primarily for its resilience and adaptability. Thus, what started as agricultural credit became intertwined with their cultural identity abroad.