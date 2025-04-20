‘Acting in a Horror Film is Challenging’

Meghann Fahy has been making headlines in real life for dating her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall. But her reel life date from hell in her latest movie, Drop, is anything but rosy. Director Christopher Landon’s recent film shows how a perfect date can turn into a horror story. Featuring Fahy in the lead, the trailer gives a glimpse into how her character, Violet, is terrorised by an unseen character during her first date in years. Besides Fahy, the film also features It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar as Henry, who is Violet’s date.

What really excited you about Drop?

It was one of those scripts that you can’t stop reading. That isn’t something that often happens, so when it does, as it did in this case, it’s really exciting. After that you just hope to translate the page-turner experience onto the screen, which I really think we have.

Were you apprehensive about starring in a horror movie?

I was a little, but this is not a film about genre. It’s about real life and what it would feel like to have to make a choice that feels too big to make. That is the horror of this story and something I think everyone can connect with. We have all had that feeling of having to make a decision that feels too big for us, one that makes us feel uncomfortable. This is a heightened version of that.