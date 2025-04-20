Keep the Floodlighting Down

Flor Lobo* has been great friends with Tara*. However, it’s always been one-sided, as Tara shares, and Flor is forced to listen. When Flor called out this excessive need to overshare, Tara was antagonistic but later admitted it. Enter floodlighting—often done to influence emotions, test loyalty, and engineer closeness. It is counterintuitive and does not help foster genuine connections.

Who are floodlighters?

Individuals who cannot emotionally regulate themselves are needy and extremely dependent. They have low self-esteem and insecurity, and are often fragile in seeking validation and approval. They find ways to accelerate intimacy and gain sympathy. Pondicherry-based psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma feels one has to recognise the phenomena. “Rely on your instincts. Talking frankly and honestly is absolutely normal and healthy on a first date or with friends. But if the other person talks endlessly about how horrible they are feeling and what bothers them, oblivious to how the recipient takes it, then it becomes a cause for concern. Rather than a dialogue, if you end up listening to a painful monologue, it means the person is disturbed, and it’s best to cut short the date and escape, as it is not beneficial.”

While each individual has varying levels of sharing and comfort, openness is the gateway to a wholesome relationship. Thus, sharing with a close friend or partner is healthy, yet floodlighting happens when heightened emotions are used to hotwire a relationship. When oversharing is driven by a need to gain validation and approval frequently, with no merit or relevance, it is floodlighting at its most vicious.