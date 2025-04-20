The buzzing newbie

Sadia Khateeb’s presence on screen feels like a breath of fresh air. Born and raised in Kashmir, the 27-year-old actor’s recent release, The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, shows her in an intense and commanding space. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is a high-stakes political thriller and has received critical appreciation. Khateeb’s role, shrouded in mystery, has received a lot of praise. Having debuted in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2020 film Shikara, Khateeb has also appeared in Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. “My character in The Diplomat is that of a woman of courage, of substance and of integrity. She’s someone who will inspire all of us in many ways,” says Khateeb.

Based on a real-life incident, The Diplomat follows JP Singh, an Indian diplomat stationed in Pakistan. Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman, arrives at the Indian Embassy in Pakistan claiming she was tricked into marriage by a Pakistani man and is now held captive. Uzma, played by Khateeb seeks help to return to India, and JP Singh takes on the challenge of rescuing her.

Laughing at how excited she was about working with her childhood crush John Abraham, Khateeb says, “It was absolutely thrilling, and I was jumping with joy like a kid. He is very particular about his fitness routine. He used to give me looks when I would be sitting on set with chocolates. He would take the wrappers and show me the amount of sugar it contained.”