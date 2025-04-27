The Good Doctors

Two leopards, their dappled coats blending seamlessly into the dry, cracked earth, crouch at the edge of a shrinking waterhole, lapping at the last murky remnants of what was once a thriving pond. Elsewhere, a tigress wades into stagnant water, her golden eyes fixed on something unseen—perhaps the deepening silence of a landscape struggling to sustain itself. Scenes like these have become all too familiar to doctors PV Subramaniam and Sarita Subramaniam. The Mumbaibased dentists-turned-conservationists have spent more than two decades traversing India’s forests, bearing witness to both their breathtaking beauty and slow, devastating decline. As climate change accelerates and natural water sources disappear, India’s wildlife is engaged in a desperate, often unseen struggle for survival.

Determined to do their bit, the couple founded the Earth Brigade Foundation (EBF) eight years ago, a non-profit dedicated to improving habitats, ensuring water and food security for wildlife, and mitigating humananimal conflict. “I still remember, back in May 2017, at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, we saw a young tigress sitting by a drying puddle, waiting. That moment was the final push—something had to be done,” says 58-yearold Dr PV Subramaniam. Dr Sarita devoted fully to EBF says the solution is as simple as it is effective: solar-powered water pumps that draw underground water—from borewells to the surface—ensuring a steady supply for wildlife even in the harshest months. “The forest department deploys tankers to refill waterholes, but the process is carbon-intensive and disruptive. The noise alone disturbs animals,” says the 56-year-old doctor. “Solar-powered systems, on the other hand, require minimal maintenance, operate sustainably, and leave a far smaller environmental footprint,” she adds.