The Good Doctors

Two leopards, their dappled coats blending seamlessly into the dry, cracked earth, crouch at the edge of a shrinking waterhole, lapping at the last murky remnants of what was once a thriving pond. Elsewhere, a tigress wades into stagnant water, her golden eyes fixed on something unseen—perhaps the deepening silence of a landscape struggling to sustain itself. Scenes like these have become all too familiar to doctors PV Subramaniam and Sarita Subramaniam. The Mumbaibased dentists-turned-conservationists have spent more than two decades traversing India’s forests, bearing witness to both their breathtaking beauty and slow, devastating decline. As climate change accelerates and natural water sources disappear, India’s wildlife is engaged in a desperate, often unseen struggle for survival.
Determined to do their bit, the couple founded the Earth Brigade Foundation (EBF) eight years ago, a non-profit dedicated to improving habitats, ensuring water and food security for wildlife, and mitigating humananimal conflict. “I still remember, back in May 2017, at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, we saw a young tigress sitting by a drying puddle, waiting. That moment was the final push—something had to be done,” says 58-yearold Dr PV Subramaniam. Dr Sarita devoted fully to EBF says the solution is as simple as it is effective: solar-powered water pumps that draw underground water—from borewells to the surface—ensuring a steady supply for wildlife even in the harshest months. “The forest department deploys tankers to refill waterholes, but the process is carbon-intensive and disruptive. The noise alone disturbs animals,” says the 56-year-old doctor. “Solar-powered systems, on the other hand, require minimal maintenance, operate sustainably, and leave a far smaller environmental footprint,” she adds.
What began as a single solar installation in Kanha National Park has since expanded into a meticulously designed initiative. Since January this year, the couple has received 135 requests for solar water pumps from 14 different forests across India. Each installation follows a rigorous process—beginning with site inspections, followed by the strategic placement of solar panels and the installation of borehole pumps designed to suit the surrounding micro-habitat. The systems undergo inspections every six months, with a dedicated solar team ensuring maintenance and repairs.
Financing these installations is a challenge. Each solar pump installation costs between `4 to `5 lakh on average. In 2018, the team organised a fundraising exhibition featuring wildlife photography prints. Seventy-five photographers from across the country donated their best images, helping to raise more than `10 lakh. “But the journey hasn’t been easy,” Dr PV Subramaniam admits. “In the beginning, we relied almost entirely on contributions from friends and family.” Over time, corporate foundations and philanthropic organisations rallied behind the cause. As word spread, forest departments took notice, not only of the couple’s dedication but also of the measurable impact of their work, reaching out to collaborate.
Today, the impact of their work stretches across some of India’s most critical ecosystems. Their pumps can be found in national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife corridors spanning Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. Their commitment has not gone unnoticed. In March, the foundation was honoured in the ‘Water for All’ category at the Water Sustainability Awards 2025, organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in collaboration with UNDP India and endorsed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.
While ensuring access to water remains a priority, the Subramaniams understand that true conservation demands a multifaceted approach. To that end, EBF has expanded its efforts beyond water security: The Green Brigade takes a broader approach to conservation through reforestation, habitat restoration, and the construction of climate-resilient shelters for animals. The Pink Brigade focuses on menstrual health in rural and tribal areas. The Street Brigade works within urban landscapes, providing medical treatment, sterilisation, and vaccinations for street animals.
Beyond water conservation, the Earth Brigade Foundation is now at the forefront of India’s most pressing wildlife conflicts, tackling issues like anti-poaching, habitat restoration, and species protection. “For us, the work is deeply personal,” the couple says.