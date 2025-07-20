The geometry of feeling reimagined

In fleeting moments of Malavika Sarukkai’s portrayal of Yashoda searching for Krishna, audiences can almost see the mischievous child dancing on stage. It’s this rare emotional depth that sets Sarukkai apart from many of her contemporaries. Her performances aren’t just technically brilliant—they’re alive, intimate, and powerfully resonant. It is this combination that the 66-year-old brought to the stage with Darshan, where she presented four choreographies as part of the sixth edition of the Madhavi Festival. Organised by the Madhavi Foundation for Creative Excellence, the festival is a tribute to Madhavi Gopalakrishna—mother of noted dancer Rama Vaidyanathan.

While many classical dancers remain rooted in tradition, Sarukkai has distinguished herself by fearlessly reinterpreting and reimagining Bharatanatyam without ever compromising its core values. Bharatanatyam has traditionally centred around mythology, devotion, and romantic themes, but Sarukkai has carved a unique path by choosing narratives rooted in nature, social consciousness, and contemporary relevance. Years ago, she paid a dance tribute to Saalumarada Thimmakka, a rural environmentalist from Karnataka who planted over 250 trees in an arid region. “I chose to do her story rather than perhaps a love song where the woman is waiting for her lover. I’ve done all that! Now I’m looking around and seeing all these fantastic stories around me. I’d rather tell those,” she says.