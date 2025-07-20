When light is not just light

The 58-year-old artist says, “I like to place my work in the twilight region of the real and the surreal, or fact and fiction. I know it is a slippery path. However, I engage with it in order to create an apparently tangible yet elusive visual experience.” Vattakuzhy specialised in printmaking at Shantiniketan and Baroda and spent several years abroad thereafter. Initially, he had been trained at a local art school and was an art teacher for some time in Kerala. He associated with writers and filmmakers, and did literary illustrations for the Malayalam periodical, Mathrubhumi, before joining Shantiniketan. He says, “All the figures and images are metaphors that tell you something deeper of the ethos of life. In the same way, the use of light has a symbolic connection with the work. The light is not just light. It is integrated with my work and helps generate a psychological mood.”

In The Evening Sleep of an Old Man (Triptych), a triangular slice of this light shines on the features of the bony old man slumbering with his eyes shut and mouth gaping in his arm chair. He is surrounded by children. He is unwell. He holds his catheter in one hand. A woman has partially drawn the curtain of a window and looks out as if in anticipation. The human beings Vattakuzhy paints are lost in their own world. A pregnant woman sleeps in a chair. Her little daughter—bathed in the warm radiance—looks farther afield as farm workers return home. A calendar shows Fra Angelico’s painting, Annunciation. The Christian symbolism is unmistakable. Vattakuzhy admires Renaissance art. It is more pronounced in the painting Seller of Stars, which shows a booth selling lamps for Christmas.