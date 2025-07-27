Ninety Minutes at a Time

Every morning, 29-year-old Shailja Verma sits at her desk at 7 am sharp. A cup of green tea, phone on aeroplane mode, and browser tabs closed. For the next 90 minutes, she dives deep into writing her debut novel. No distractions, no multitasking. She has been doing this every day for nearly two months, and the results, she believes, are staggering.

“I’ve always struggled with follow-through. But this structure—this sacred, uninterrupted window—has changed the way I work and see myself,” she says. Reflecting on her journey so far, she smiles and continues, “The novel isn’t finished yet, but I’m not the same person who started it. I used to wait for motivation. Now, I create it.” Verma is practising the increasingly popular 90/90/1 productivity method, which prescribes spending the first 90 minutes of your day, for 90 days, focused on one high-impact goal.