The Foraging Chef of the Forest

She began studying their nutritional value and later learned Ayurveda—connecting the dots between forest produce and holistic wellness. Over time, she began learning to identify and use these ingredients, gradually developing them into dishes that honored their roots but also appealed to the urban palate. Mahua flowers are her favourite among all the forest ingredients, which she has been using to make traditionally popular sweets. “They are nutritionally rich, versatile, and deeply rooted in our tradition. I love experimenting with them,” she explains.

At the Tiger and Woods Eco Resort, the lodge which the Kakwanis took over after they moved to Pench, she began to use the foraged products in the kitchen. This practice led her to set up Prana Superfood—a foraged food initiative aimed at supporting small farmers and providing alternative livelihoods for women in forest-fringe communities. It's known for sustainably-harvested forest honey, handmade spice blends and locally-grown tisanes. “It is a social enterprise that empowers locals while giving urban consumers access to high-quality, affordable products that they would not be able to find in the grocery stores,” she says. Since the, the resort’s kitchen has evolved into a unique café offering beverages and baked goods made from forest ingredients. Interestingly, the entire staff is from local communities.

Not just plants, Kakwani is constantly innovating with rare meats blending tradition and modern techniques.

“One of my favourite culinary moments was learning to make a simple tribal snack called ‘Dumbu’ during a cookout in a small village in Jharkhand. I later recreated it, with a personal touch, at a pop-up at a hotel in Indore—and it was a hit,” she says, hoping for more such initiatives to promote indigenously farmed and foraged produce. She hopes that with her contribution, and efforts by tribal people, one day forest products such as mahua and chironji will become popular like prunes or almonds.