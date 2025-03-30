Beneath the Mask

The Phantom is the opera. The international production of the musical made its India debut at The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Says associate director Rainer Fried of the play adapted from Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera “I’m incredibly excited to bring Phantom to India. It’s hard to believe sometimes that after all these years, it is still making musical theatre history almost every step of the way. Bringing the show to Mumbai is without a doubt another historic milestone,” The cast includes award-winning South African theatre actor Jonathan Roxmouth in the titular role, American actor Grace Roberts as Christine Daaé, and British-American actor Matt Leisyin the role of Viscount Raoul de Chagny.

On stage, the Phantom makes a dramatic entrance—only his face half-covered with the signature white mask is visible in the mirror. The mask allows him to appear mysterious and powerful, but when Christine rips it off to reveal his grotesque disfigurement, his deep insecurity and emotional pain is evident. “To prepare for the role I read the book and then focussed on the Phantom being an abandoned child. It adds a very poignant layer,” says Roxmouth. In a feat of theatrical ingenuity, the stage transforms into a lake on which the Phantom and Christine ride in a boat amid the mist.