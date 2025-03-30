Bringing textured tales to life

Eleven stunning sculptural collectibles form EDITION ONE – the latest collection of avantgarde furniture by interior designer Sumessh Menon, in collaboration with Popcorn Atelier. From charred wood and metal-treated finishes, to a clever interplay of textures, each design breathes raw splendour.
“I chose a restrained palette of charcoal, greys and blacks to colour the designs that carry no straight lines, and are bereft of sharp edges,” says Menon, who relishes his expressions in marble, wood, metal, and leather. “This collection took three months to create in a design grammar that is organic and curved. My inspiration, and biggest challenge, was charred wood – as this texture is not machine made. It is handmade, in keeping with the Shou Sugi Ban technique—an ancient Japanese method of wood charring. This process enhances the durability of the wood, bringing out a striking texture and depth in the material. The effect came out beautifully different for each design during the execution,” he explains.
Each piece is a space-transformer. The centre table, Oasis, celebrates the raw beauty of a desert landscape, using this technique. A fitting salute to the collaboration that fell in place spontaneously in Dubai, between Menon and leading luxury furniture entity, Popcorn Atelier.
The charred oak and textured aluminium create an impression of parched, sun kissed soil, and the white marble pirouettes as a reflective watering hole. (Menon attributes the scooping out of marble and wood from huge blocks to the dexterity of the robotic machines at Popcorn Atelier.) Monolith brings in charred oak wood in contours that pose as a weathered slice of earth. Quill arrives in a combination of brooding black and silver. Dollop brings in leather teamed with a cascade of shingles. Marsh + Mallow props up memories of roasted marshmallows, with ergonomical forms in a rhythmic flow of marble, oak, and leather.
The finishes range from matte and weathered textures to high-gloss metallics, creating a play between rawness and refinement with fluid ease. Each piece exudes its own personality, moving beyond conventional seats and tables.
Says Deepika Goyal, co-founder, Popcorn Atelier, “Sumessh’s artistic depth aligns with our philosophy of radical design and pushing creative limits. This collaboration was a natural synergy - bringing together our expertise in material innovation and his eye for sculptural storytelling. We wanted to create not furniture, but functional art.”
Up next is another concise edition of collectibles – “that work as art pieces and sculptures you can hang on the walls. The idea is to push sculptural forms with functionality,” sums up Menon as he converses with Dubai-based art galleries to welcome his creations for global audiences.