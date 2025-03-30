Bringing textured tales to life

Eleven stunning sculptural collectibles form EDITION ONE – the latest collection of avantgarde furniture by interior designer Sumessh Menon, in collaboration with Popcorn Atelier. From charred wood and metal-treated finishes, to a clever interplay of textures, each design breathes raw splendour.

“I chose a restrained palette of charcoal, greys and blacks to colour the designs that carry no straight lines, and are bereft of sharp edges,” says Menon, who relishes his expressions in marble, wood, metal, and leather. “This collection took three months to create in a design grammar that is organic and curved. My inspiration, and biggest challenge, was charred wood – as this texture is not machine made. It is handmade, in keeping with the Shou Sugi Ban technique—an ancient Japanese method of wood charring. This process enhances the durability of the wood, bringing out a striking texture and depth in the material. The effect came out beautifully different for each design during the execution,” he explains.

Each piece is a space-transformer. The centre table, Oasis, celebrates the raw beauty of a desert landscape, using this technique. A fitting salute to the collaboration that fell in place spontaneously in Dubai, between Menon and leading luxury furniture entity, Popcorn Atelier.