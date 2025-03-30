From a daughter’s diary

However, women faced quite a different form of violence. It came from within the community and also from one’s own. It was customary for girls as young as six to be married and no one remained unmarried in the teens. Her mother’s support ensured that Noorjehan had a chance at a different way of life. To her dismay, her grandfather chose to marry her playmate a year younger than her. But her worst experience came from an uncle who initially molested her and moved on to raping her under the guise of fetching her and dropping her off at school. Her resilience despite his actions and her habit of reading prolifically stood her in good stead. It ended years later when she threatened him with a kitchen knife. When she married a political leader and activist, Imad, it was a bond of great love and tenderness. But it was fated to be short-lived. Her husband died of smallpox.

Her second husband was a Hindu, a fact that caused stress in the political arena with public demonstrations against it. It was her secular mother who blessed the union, saying that she approves of the man he is. That made the author think of the impossible, yet the fallout of this was going to be more difficult than she knew. Swadesh Bose had to undertake a fast unto death to get her to say yes. Eventually they knew they could not live in the charged political atmosphere of Bangladesh and chose to move abroad.