When Delhi-based 32-year-old marketing executive Shreya Mehta was offered a high-paying job at a competitor firm abroad, she found herself trapped in a cycle of indecision. Should she, shouldn't she? The new role promised growth, but leaving her current employment and family behind, where she felt secure, filled her with anxiety. “A friend suggested a simple exercise: just write it all down,” she recollects. Shreya listed her fears, priorities, and possible outcomes on a sheet of paper. “The moment I saw my thoughts on paper, it felt like a fog lifting,” she realised the real fear wasn’t about the job switch or moving away from her loved ones but the uncertainty of change and novelty. Within days, she made her decision.
Shreya had unknowingly applied Kidlin’s Law—the idea that a problem clearly written down is already half-solved. It is named after Kidlin, a fictional character in a novel by James Clavell, who uses this technique to solve challenges in his life.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Harbandna Sawhney says, “When we put our thoughts into words, we engage the prefrontal cortex—the part of the brain responsible for reasoning and problem-solving. At the same time, writing calms the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain that triggers stress and anxiety.”
In therapeutic settings, Kidlin’s Law is often applied through Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). “I encourage my patients to write down their negative thought patterns and then reframe them in a healthier way,” Dr Sawhney notes. This technique, known as cognitive restructuring, helps individuals recognise distortions in their thinking and develop more balanced perspectives.
Psychotherapist Priyanka Bajaria highlights how writing serves as both a mirror and a vantage point: “It creates space for us to slow down and engage with our thoughts in a way that fosters connection and perspective. Writing allows us to witness our problems from an external lens, turning tangled emotions into something we can hold, examine, and eventually understand.” She narrates how a client described the mind as a crowded market place—too many voices, too much noise. Writing didn’t eliminate the chaos but allowed each voice to be heard, bringing clarity through order.
Beyond problem-solving, writing serves as a preventive mental health tool. It can be especially helpful for individuals dealing with anxiety or depression, where cognitive difficulties like memory loss and confusion are common.
Intuitive healer and trauma coach Nayana G Nair explains, “We suffer more in our thoughts than in reality.” Your minds create endless stories, which can amplify suffering. Writing down these thoughts externalises them, allowing us to see them more clearly. Venting releases emotions.”
However, not everyone finds writing an accessible or effective strategy. “Some patients resist journaling because it feels like an added task in an already stressful day,” says Dr Chaudhuri. Neurodivergent individuals, such as those with ADHD, might struggle with the structure of writing unless guided prompts or alternative methods are used. In others, facing traumas in words becomes more complicated by reliving their experiences. In such cases, alternative methods like mindfulness, meditation, physical exercise, and structured routines can help achieve similar cognitive clarity. No Kidlin.
WRITE ADVICE
1. Two-Column Journaling: Write down a worry or negative thought in one column and list reasons why it may or may not be true in the second. This promotes a more balanced perspective.
2. Guided Journals: Using pre-designed prompts can help individuals navigate complex emotions and encourage self-reflection.
3. Brain Dump Method: Setting a timer and writing freely without structure helps clear mental clutter and improve focus.