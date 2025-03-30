Kidlin you not

When Delhi-based 32-year-old marketing executive Shreya Mehta was offered a high-paying job at a competitor firm abroad, she found herself trapped in a cycle of indecision. Should she, shouldn't she? The new role promised growth, but leaving her current employment and family behind, where she felt secure, filled her with anxiety. “A friend suggested a simple exercise: just write it all down,” she recollects. Shreya listed her fears, priorities, and possible outcomes on a sheet of paper. “The moment I saw my thoughts on paper, it felt like a fog lifting,” she realised the real fear wasn’t about the job switch or moving away from her loved ones but the uncertainty of change and novelty. Within days, she made her decision.

Shreya had unknowingly applied Kidlin’s Law—the idea that a problem clearly written down is already half-solved. It is named after Kidlin, a fictional character in a novel by James Clavell, who uses this technique to solve challenges in his life.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Harbandna Sawhney says, “When we put our thoughts into words, we engage the prefrontal cortex—the part of the brain responsible for reasoning and problem-solving. At the same time, writing calms the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain that triggers stress and anxiety.”