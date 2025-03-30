On That Note

After my guru passed away in 1999, I turned to his senior disciple Sanjay Subrahmanyan for a good 15 years or so. Because of my move to Chennai at 11 and subsequent visits during my high school and college years, the permanent move in 2006 was an easier transition,” says Narayan.

Narayan’s endeavours in Carnatic music have won him a nomination in South Asian Music Recording of the Year at this year’s Juno Awards in Vancouver. Arul, produced by Yanchan and sung by Narayan, offers a fresh twist to Carnatic music, blending Western production styles with traditional Indian classical influences, initiating debates among purists, and appealing to global audiences.

At the JUNO Awards, Arul will compete against music by heavyweights such as AP Dhillon, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B, Jonita Gandhi, and Karan Aujla. Despite such steep competition, Arul stands out for its unique fusion of tradition and modernity.

The nomination hasn’t come as a surprise. “I grew up in a musical household. We always had music playing somewhere in the background. Sometimes my brother would be sitting for his music lessons. Sometimes my mother would be teaching music at home. Or my father would discuss music concerts. If we would travel by car, Carnatic music would play on the stereo. There was no such time when music wouldn’t surround us,” he says.