Paradise regained in all colour
Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir captures the soul of India’s northernmost region, blending its ethereal landscapes with stories of progress and resilience. Through the lens of experienced photojournalist Ashish Sharma, this coffee table book celebrates the region’s rich cultural heritage, iconic tourist spots, and hidden gems while documenting its vibrant present.
The beauty of Sharma’s perspective comes from the fact that he has travelled across the state not just as a professional photojournalist but as someone who grew up there. Sharma’s close understanding of the socio-cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir gives more depth to the story he aims to narrate through his pictures.
With a focus on the post-2019 revitalisation, the book highlights the Smart City initiatives in Srinagar and Jammu, showcasing cutting-edge infrastructure, thriving public spaces, and a renewed spirit of Kashmiriyat. It focuses on developmental works, including beautifying popular markets like Polo View.
Each image serves as a reminder of the incredible stories of people and places. A picture of an old woodcarving craftsman engrossed in his craft or children playing cricket during the beautiful autumn season transcends you to a quiet, parallel universe, which is far away from the city hustle, horns, and the maddening crowd.
Sharma’s book is also important because it doesn’t just give you a view of the picturesque spots in J&K. It also captures the lives of communities who live in areas that are not accessible easily. One of the pictures that speaks to you is that of a young woman holding her newborn in a mud kitchen.
Beyond its natural splendour, it delves into agriculture, arts and crafts, and holy shrines, presenting a holistic picture of the region. Sharma’s evocative images transcend clichéd depictions, offering an uplifting narrative of peace. The book is indeed a tribute to the enduring spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, poised on the cusp of a bright and hopeful future.
If you are someone who appreciates photography, Sharma’s storytelling will definitely catch your eye. A place that has seen decades of conflict is being viewed through a more personal and progressive lens. This one definitely deserves a place on your coffee table.