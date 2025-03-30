Paradise regained in all colour

Each image serves as a reminder of the incredible stories of people and places. A picture of an old woodcarving craftsman engrossed in his craft or children playing cricket during the beautiful autumn season transcends you to a quiet, parallel universe, which is far away from the city hustle, horns, and the maddening crowd.

Sharma’s book is also important because it doesn’t just give you a view of the picturesque spots in J&K. It also captures the lives of communities who live in areas that are not accessible easily. One of the pictures that speaks to you is that of a young woman holding her newborn in a mud kitchen.

Beyond its natural splendour, it delves into agriculture, arts and crafts, and holy shrines, presenting a holistic picture of the region. Sharma’s evocative images transcend clichéd depictions, offering an uplifting narrative of peace. The book is indeed a tribute to the enduring spirit of Jammu and Kashmir, poised on the cusp of a bright and hopeful future.

If you are someone who appreciates photography, Sharma’s storytelling will definitely catch your eye. A place that has seen decades of conflict is being viewed through a more personal and progressive lens. This one definitely deserves a place on your coffee table.