Pout perfection

Lip care should be an essential part of your skincare routine. Without proper hydration, your lips can dry out and start peeling. Petroleum jelly alone won’t help—your lips need nourishing oils. I tried using Blur India’s recently launched refreshing It’s Giving Honey Lip Oil, and it was a game changer. It comes in Orange, Caramel, Watermelon, Strawberry, Honey, and Grape flavours. I tried the Caramel flavour.

Infused with a blend of hyaluronic acid and fruit extract, this super pigmented, lightweight, non-sticky formula provides long-lasting hydration while delivering a glossy, mirror-like shine. It gave my lips the much-needed hydration. You can apply a small amount directly to your lips using the applicator. Gently press the lips together to spread evenly. Try using it a couple of times throughout the day. It glides effortlessly, leaving your lips with a non-greasy, non-sticky finish. You can use it with or without a lipstick. It's a 'must have' in my bag.