Suriya is always very encouraging

You are back after 27 years. What took so long for the comeback and has the landscape changed since your debut film in 1998?

My first film didn’t do well and that marks a territory for you. So, I drifted towards South, where I did some extraordinary projects and doubted if I would have had a chance to do them in Hindi. It’s been two years since I returned to the Hindi screens, and I am seeing a lot of offers coming my way that are strong female-led narratives. There is an absolute growth in that sense, since now as women we are headlining projects, and those stories are acceptable. It’s not imperative that you need a male to lead the story and that is a good development.

Dabba Cartel, a women-led crime thriller, sees you as Varuna, a former finance head at a pharmaceutical company whose marriage is not going well. Her’s is the story of most women, who put their ambitions and achievements on the back burner in marriage. Did she resonate with you at a personal level?

The personal part would be that I too was working, but post-marriage I did take a gap, but got back to my career. Also, my husband (Suriya) is always very supportive of my decisions, as well as encouraging towards my career. However, I resonated with the character because a lot of my friends and people I know have been in Varuna’s shoes, and so are a lot of women out there. I could empathise and feel close to the character, but yes I did take inspiration from one of my friends, who I felt was exactly in Varuna’s shoes. So, when I approached the character, it was imperative to make her express herself through her eyes. Even though she puts up a fake facade that she is okay, her eyes say exactly the opposite. It is very tough to portray these characters because they are very close to real-life people, and you have to be convincing so that they see themselves in that person.