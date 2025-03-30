The Birdman of Nagpur

Tewani, who lives with his wife, found himself looking for a fulfilling way to spend his days after his retirement from the Bank of India in January 2012. Two years later, while flipping through Twinkle Star, a children’s magazine published in Nagpur, he came across an article about the declining population of sparrows in the city. “I thought, why not help them myself?” says Tewani. He first started building birdhouses with materials he could find locally. This repurposing of scrap helped him keep the making costs low. Over time, he refined his building technique and standardised his boxes to a size of 14x18 cm. He now gets his own cardboard boxes made in bulk at a factory.

Once he would distribute the birdhouses for free, but after a disappointing experience he now charges a small sum. “One day, I saw a friend using a bird box as a decorative piece in his living room. That’s when I realised that people don’t always value things they get for free. So, I started charging a nominal amount for the nests,” says Tewani, who now sells them for `40 each.

For the past few years, Tewani has made at least one birdhouse daily. “I remember putting up the first box. Just two days later, a pair of birds came and started bringing twigs to place in it. It was a wonderful feeling,” he recalls. “One of my proudest moments came when a lady bought over 50 birdhouses at a local exhibition. It’s heartening to see others sharing my love for birds,” he says. There is Captain Jack Sparrow in Nagpur too.