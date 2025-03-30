The brave rely on their own strength

When the Pandavas lost their kingdom in a game of dice and had to go into the forest, everyone was shocked by the turn of events. Friends and relatives ventured into the forest to see the Pandavas. Balarama, Sri Krishna and Satyaki were among the Yadava chieftains visiting the Pandavas. Satyaki, Sri Krishna’s cousin, was deeply devoted to him. Satyaki was so affected by the plight of the Pandavas that he called for immediate action.

He said, ‘This is not the time to lament. Those who have well-wishers do not need to do anything themselves. Those with friends are never helpless. When the Pandavas have Balarama, Krishna, Pradyumna, Samba and me, who are capable of protecting the three worlds, how is it that they are forced to live in the forest? It is fitting that this very day, the Yadava army should march out, led by us all, and overwhelm the Kauravas and win back the kingdom. If Yudhishthira is adamant on fulfilling the conditions of the game of dice, let Abhimanyu rule till the time the Pandavas return from exile.’

Sri Krishna said, ‘The words you have spoken as a courageous person are true, but Yudhishthira would not accept the kingdom unless it was won by the strength of his own arms. Out of fear or greed, the Pandavas and Draupadi would not violate Kshatriya dharma. Through the strength of their arms, why should they not rule the entire world? When the Pandavas decide to move, the Panchalas, the Kekayas and we should also put our united strength. Then the enemies of the Pandavas should surely be destroyed.’