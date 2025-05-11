Reliving a past-perfect world

Holidays at your grandparent’s home will always be special. The memory of lounging on comfortable sofas on mango-stained afternoons with the ceiling fans humming lazily above is hard to forget. If that strikes a chord, then so will this new collection from PortsideCafé by Bobby Aggarwal.

Inspired by the millennial generation that came of age in the ‘90s, this collection reimagines the charm of an old Delhi home—one where childhood summers were spent in the comforting chaos of nani’s house. Comprising 13 thoughtfully-designed pieces, the collection weaves together a tapestry of memory and modernity. “From art-deco sofas to mid-century lighting, eclectic bar counters to playful stools, and coffee tables, every item carries a whisper of the past. It’s a space built on nostalgia and gratitude—part whimsy, part wisdom, all heart. A patchwork of eras, materials, and memories, this collection is both a tribute and a time machine—a way to reconnect with the lived or imagined warmth of those golden Delhi summers,” says Bobby Aggarwal, the Head of Design & Strategy at Portside.