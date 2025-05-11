Reliving a past-perfect world

Holidays at your grandparent’s home will always be special. The memory of lounging on comfortable sofas on mango-stained afternoons with the ceiling fans humming lazily above is hard to forget. If that strikes a chord, then so will this new collection from PortsideCafé by Bobby Aggarwal.
Inspired by the millennial generation that came of age in the ‘90s, this collection reimagines the charm of an old Delhi home—one where childhood summers were spent in the comforting chaos of nani’s house. Comprising 13 thoughtfully-designed pieces, the collection weaves together a tapestry of memory and modernity. “From art-deco sofas to mid-century lighting, eclectic bar counters to playful stools, and coffee tables, every item carries a whisper of the past. It’s a space built on nostalgia and gratitude—part whimsy, part wisdom, all heart. A patchwork of eras, materials, and memories, this collection is both a tribute and a time machine—a way to reconnect with the lived or imagined warmth of those golden Delhi summers,” says Bobby Aggarwal, the Head of Design & Strategy at Portside.
Each piece in this collection is crafted using materials that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Teak wood, known for its durability and rich finish, forms the foundation, while luxurious leather adds a refined touch. For example, the ‘Nana-Nani’ chair replaces cane weaving with robust leather weaving and embroidered leather cushions, offering a blend of texture, elegance, and newness. The ‘Vintage Gatsby’ bar is adorned with unique leather tile work, adding an artisanal, sophisticated element. Additionally, the side tables showcase beautiful leather inlay and prints.
Aggarwal has drawn from personal and collective memories of growing up in the ‘90s, capturing the essence of slow living, simple joys, and the richness of family heritage. “Every piece echoes an element of that time,” he says. At the same time, he has reimagined these traditional elements through a contemporary lens, cleaner silhouettes, modern materials, and functional design that fits beautifully into today’s homes. “It’s about balancing the warmth of the past with the rhythm of the present,” he adds.
Each item is reimagined and crafted with a contemporary sensibility, making them versatile enough to complement both modern and traditional interiors. The pieces are available at Portside Café’s Furniture Studio at Lado Sarai, Delhi, and online at portsidecafeshop.com.