A peruvian bull run

As you travel around Cusco and Peru’s Sacred Valley or further south in the region of Puno (near Lake Titicaca), keep an eye on the rooftops. You will often find a pair of terracotta bulls—sometimes plain, sometimes decorated in eye-catching colours—standing atop houses. The tradition originated deep in the Andes, notably in the town of Pucará in the Puno region, hence these figurines are called (torito means ‘little bull’). Toritos are considered a protective charm and are believed to bring prosperity and fertility. They are placed on the roofs of houses, usually facing east, and often in a pair to symbolise male and female or sun and moon. They act as guardians warding off negative energy and bringing good fortune and abundance to the household. They just might remind you of statues of Nandi—a sacred bull associated with lord Shiva usually found guarding the temple gates in India.
These ceramic bull figurines became popular with the Spanish conquest of Peru in the 16th century. Before there were bulls, there were llamas and alpacas. And the pre-Columbian empires, particularly the Incas, were known to use these figurines for ritual purposes. Called conopas, these were placed in the animal corrals to bring protection and prosperity to homes and fertility to the herds. The hollow cylindrical cavity in the back of the conopa was packed with scented embers and ritual offerings to the gods, including coca leaves, maize kernels, and seashells. The transition of the llama-shaped conopa to the bull-shaped torito is an example of the syncretism evident in the Andean culture, wherein indigenous Quechua and colonial Spanish practices merged to form unique traditions.
The little bull has many stylised features that have their own symbolisms. For instance, the wide open eyes signify that one must always stay alert and be aware of not just one’s surroundings but also of the inner self. The torito’s tongue usually sticks out, denoting the power of the spoken word and reminding you to never allow your words to hurt or harm another. The three yokes on the back of the neck represent the holy trinity while the small handle on the back suggests that sexual (or creative) energy must be controlled by the mind. Finally, the hole on the back symbolises fertility and the creation of new life. Traditionally, wine or chicha (fermented or non-fermented drink made from corn) is poured into the hole as an offering to the gods.
The torito colours too have their own meanings—red for love, passion, and fertility; yellow for abundance, wealth, and happiness; blue for wisdom, harmony, and personal growth; green for wellbeing; white for peace; and purple or black for nobility. They may also feature geometric patterns such as lines, circles, and triangles that are inspired by ancient textiles and ceramics from the region. Considering the deep reverence that the Inca had for nature, motifs such as flowers, leaves, or birds are also quite common on the figurines. The hummingbird, in particular, is a recurring motif given that it symbolises joy and resilience.
Popular as souvenirs in Peru; you will find them in shops everywhere around Cusco and across the Sacred Valley. However, making your own piece of art and bringing it back home is quite another experience. Just off Cusco’s main square Plaza des Armas, Totemiq is an artists’ collective that offers hands-on workshops where you can decorate and paint your own torito. After learning about its history, you get a crash course in the decorative arts including the gold-leaf appliqué technique that was popular in Cusco in colonial times. Of course, there’s no gold leaf on hand; instead you will be using paper-thin sheets of bronze, aluminium, and copper to mimic precious metals. Begin by pasting the metallic sheets onto various parts of the torito, then choose from a range of acrylic colours and unleash your creativity.
At the end of the workshop, you not only get to take home your hand-painted torito but also a pack of coffee that contributes to education and gender equity in the world of Peruvian coffee. It’s a great way to support local (female-run) enterprises while immersing yourself in the living culture of Peru. After all, the torito is not just a ceramic figurine—it’s a significant component of Andean history and a representation of Peruvian identity.