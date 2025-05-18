A peruvian bull run

As you travel around Cusco and Peru’s Sacred Valley or further south in the region of Puno (near Lake Titicaca), keep an eye on the rooftops. You will often find a pair of terracotta bulls—sometimes plain, sometimes decorated in eye-catching colours—standing atop houses. The tradition originated deep in the Andes, notably in the town of Pucará in the Puno region, hence these figurines are called (torito means ‘little bull’). Toritos are considered a protective charm and are believed to bring prosperity and fertility. They are placed on the roofs of houses, usually facing east, and often in a pair to symbolise male and female or sun and moon. They act as guardians warding off negative energy and bringing good fortune and abundance to the household. They just might remind you of statues of Nandi—a sacred bull associated with lord Shiva usually found guarding the temple gates in India.

These ceramic bull figurines became popular with the Spanish conquest of Peru in the 16th century. Before there were bulls, there were llamas and alpacas. And the pre-Columbian empires, particularly the Incas, were known to use these figurines for ritual purposes. Called conopas, these were placed in the animal corrals to bring protection and prosperity to homes and fertility to the herds. The hollow cylindrical cavity in the back of the conopa was packed with scented embers and ritual offerings to the gods, including coca leaves, maize kernels, and seashells. The transition of the llama-shaped conopa to the bull-shaped torito is an example of the syncretism evident in the Andean culture, wherein indigenous Quechua and colonial Spanish practices merged to form unique traditions.