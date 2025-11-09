Malevolent Marauder

At 31, Rohan should have been planning his next trek in Himachal, not learning how to pronounce adenocarcinoma. Fit, cheerful, and the office’s go-to for wellness advice, he brushed off months of stomach cramps as “bad biryani and too much stress.” When his doctor finally said “colon cancer,” he laughed in disbelief. “I don’t even smoke!” he said. The oncologist replied softly, “You don’t have to. The air you breathe, the water you drink, and your pace of life are enough.” That grim observation sums up a growing tragedy: cancer is creeping into the lives of India’s young, once thought immune to it. Oncologists across the country report a startling surge in cases among those aged 20 to 40. “When I began practising, a cancer patient in their 20s was an exception,” says Dr Pakhee Aggarwal, a gynaecological oncologist in Delhi. “Now, I meet one every week.”

While poor diet, lack of exercise, and erratic lifestyles are often blamed, a darker culprit hides in plain sight—pollution. India’s cities consistently rank among the most polluted in the world, and doctors are seeing the fallout in their wards. “We are literally breathing carcinogens,” says Dr Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a surgical oncologist in Mumbai. “The air is thick with PM2.5 particles that lodge deep into lungs, damaging DNA and inflaming cells. Over time, this chronic assault can trigger cancerous changes—even in those who’ve never smoked.”

It starts quietly—something tiny, hidden, and harmless at first. A small change deep inside the body begins to grow wild, breaking the rules of nature. It spreads without warning, taking over the spaces where life once moved freely. By the time it shows itself, it’s already rooted deep, stealing energy, sleep, and peace of mind. Doctors chase it with scans and medicines, but it’s clever—it hides, returns, fights back. When it finally takes hold, everything changes. The body feels like a stranger’s, and fear becomes a constant companion. Days are marked by hospital visits and test results, not by sunshine or laughter. Families hold on to hope, even when strength fades. It is a quiet terror, powerful and unfair—a reminder of how fragile life can be, and how much courage it takes just to keep going.

And then there’s stress—the silent accelerator. Modern India’s young professionals live on adrenaline, caffeine, and deadlines. The pressure to achieve—to earn more, post more, outperform more—has turned daily life into a physiological experiment in burnout. “Chronic stress floods the body with cortisol and adrenaline,” explains psychiatrist Dr Anjali Menon. “These hormones were designed for short bursts of survival. But when they stay elevated, they suppress the immune system and disrupt DNA repair mechanisms. That’s the perfect storm for cancer cells to grow unchecked.”