Staying locked-in

As the year winds down and party invites start flooding in, a different kind of movement is gaining traction—one that swaps nightlife for laser focus. Enter The Great Lock-in, the latest trend taking over social media feeds and self-improvement circles alike. Designed for those who want to end the year strong rather than coast to the finish line, it’s all about channeling discipline, momentum, and purpose.

In essence, the Great Lock-in is a commitment to focus—using the final stretch of the year to double down on your goals instead of waiting for January to start fresh. Whether it’s preparing for exams, building a new habit, mastering a skill, or dedicating time to reflect and create, participants are “locking in” their attention to finish the year with clarity and drive.

The phrase “lock in” has been part of Gen Z’s vocabulary for years, originally from gaming culture, where players would eliminate distractions and focus fully to win. Over time, it expanded beyond games, and creatives began using it to describe intense study, training, or deep work sessions. The idea showballed into a movement when social media users started sharing months-long commitments to personal goals, from learning new skills to building projects or improving health.

“The Great Lock-in feels like a refreshing way to bring in change without the heavy pressure that often comes with starting on January 1st,” says counselling psychologist Pranati Kapoor Mahna adding, “I often encourage my clients to focus on small, achievable goals rather than committing to something so big that it becomes overwhelming.”