Staying locked-in

As the year winds down and party invites start flooding in, a different kind of movement is gaining traction—one that swaps nightlife for laser focus. Enter The Great Lock-in, the latest trend taking over social media feeds and self-improvement circles alike. Designed for those who want to end the year strong rather than coast to the finish line, it’s all about channeling discipline, momentum, and purpose.
In essence, the Great Lock-in is a commitment to focus—using the final stretch of the year to double down on your goals instead of waiting for January to start fresh. Whether it’s preparing for exams, building a new habit, mastering a skill, or dedicating time to reflect and create, participants are “locking in” their attention to finish the year with clarity and drive.
The phrase “lock in” has been part of Gen Z’s vocabulary for years, originally from gaming culture, where players would eliminate distractions and focus fully to win. Over time, it expanded beyond games, and creatives began using it to describe intense study, training, or deep work sessions. The idea showballed into a movement when social media users started sharing months-long commitments to personal goals, from learning new skills to building projects or improving health.
“The Great Lock-in feels like a refreshing way to bring in change without the heavy pressure that often comes with starting on January 1st,” says counselling psychologist Pranati Kapoor Mahna adding, “I often encourage my clients to focus on small, achievable goals rather than committing to something so big that it becomes overwhelming.”
But there is a catch. In India, the trend arrives just as festive distractions and winter lethargy begin to creep in. And creating boundaries with families during the festive season can look difficult. Prioritising yourself is important, but so is being part of rituals and celebrations. Too often, the ‘new year, new me’ mindset creates guilt and frustration. The Lock-in offers a more feasible alternative. Wellness expert Ruby Balchandani says, “Resolutions in January often fade. Habits formed during the festive season are more sustainable because they’re built while navigating weddings, Diwali and year-end stress.”
For others, it’s about momentum rather than perfection. Karen Dsouza, an advertising professional, explains, “The Great Lock-in isn’t about doing it all, it’s about doing what matters, consistently. It’s less about chasing perfection and more about showing up for myself, whether that’s two gym days a week or carving out time to learn something new.”
The benefits of the Great Lock-in are no surprise. It creates a sense of achievement just when it’s needed the most—on New Year’s Eve. Simple goals like reading a book a month, improving emotional balance, focusing on fitness, or creating something new—small, consistent deposits of progress—can make stepping into the new year feel truly unstoppable. So, have you locked in?