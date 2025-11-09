Story of an instrument

For violin virtuosos Ganesh and Kumaresh Rajagopalan, the instrument is more than just a bridge between East and West—it is the very genesis of sound. The elder brother Ganesh, 61, recalls a story that captures this beautifully: “During the colonial era, a British officer once told the great Carnatic violinist Thirumakudalu Chowdiah, ‘You play the violin so well,’ and Chowdiah replied, ‘We have had this instrument in India even before you came.’” Indeed, echoes of this truth can be seen in ancient temple sculptures—women poised gracefully with the violin-like Dhanur Veena, such as in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram Temple. “I feel that Indians fit the violin,” says Ganesh, “though what we play today can rightly be called the Western violin.”

The violin has been adapted and innovated to suit the essence of Carnatic music, lending traditional ragas a contemporary sensibility. Ganesh explains, “Carnatic violin is different because it is made to suit the shruti, the pitch we are playing at. While the western violin is tuned to EADG notes, the Indian is tuned to the seven svaras beginning with shadja.” The gamaka, a technique that uses rapid curves and variations between two notes, holds the Carnatic violin significantly apart. The brothers believe that this ornamentation of instrumental music is its poetry. Kumaresh Rajagopalan, 58, says, “Playing the gamaka requires an understanding of how to move between the notes and support to both sides of the violin.” It cuts the note like a short syllable, in contrast to Hindustani music, where the sound lingers for a longer time.