A Brave New Artworld

In India, one might expect contemporary art to command a thriving public life. It often doesn’t, as art spaces can feel exclusionary to people. Galleries that encourage dialogue, research, and archiving are scarce. The silence, however, is beginning to break with the arrival of initiatives such as Kolkata’s TRI Art & Culture and the UK-based Art South Asia Project (ASAP), which are rethinking what public engagement with art can look like. And audiences have responded with curiosity: lingering in galleries, asking questions, returning for talks and panels.

For Varun Thapar, co-founder of TRI Art & Culture, the idea was born out of absence. “I grew up in a home where the arts were deeply valued. Our travels often included visits to museums and cultural spaces,” he recalls. “What I have long felt missing in India is a network of accessible, public-facing cultural institutions that allow for this kind of engagement.” TRI took shape inside a triangular Ballygunge building, at once a heritage relic and architectural quirk. It is not a museum in the traditional sense but a fluid space where each exhibition is grounded in research and curatorial depth. “We envisioned TRI as a dynamic, evolving space. Each of our shows is different, but what connects them is a strong commitment to research and thoughtful curatorial framing.”