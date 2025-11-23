Books Without Borders

On a warm afternoon at Delhi University’s North Campus, a group of students gather under a sprawling tree, their heads buried in books. There’s no librarian, no staff, and no signboard reminding them of silence. Instead, there’s a banner pinned to the fence: Book in Hand Campaign—Free Library for All.

Started in August 2023 by two young Delhi residents, Pratik and Anurag Kumar, the Book in Hand Campaign (BHC India) is a quiet revolution spreading the joy of reading among people who can’t afford books or stopped reading because access was difficult.

Over the years, the initiative—run under the CELL Foundation—has built six open-air libraries across Delhi-NCR: in parks, university campuses, and even in slum areas. These libraries run on pure trust—there are no membership fees, no deposits, and no penalties. Anyone can pick up a book, read it on the spot, or take it home for up to two weeks.