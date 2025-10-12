Tossing the script aside

Tim Mielants’ Steve is a missed opportunity at emotional depth. It follows a headteacher (Cillian Murphy) at a school meant to reform teenagers with major behavioural and social issues. These are students with so many emotional and psychological concerns that they break down at the slightest provocation and revert to abusing teachers who also act as their caretakers. Society has pretty much discarded them, including their own parents. A TV channel, which is documenting Steve and his work at the reform school, unethically chooses to film the children as they indulge in errant behaviour. The anchor of the channel insinuates that the children are “rotten apples”. Steve knows that the school is their last chance at reform, but he and his colleagues are running out of time as they face a critical financial loss that threatens to close their school.

Steve has an interesting premise, with its exploration of the relationship between teachers and students. The film is commendable in its attempt to advocate for a more empathetic approach to children who struggle to fit into society. Unlike the outside world, the teachers don’t see the students as social miscreants. And they strive to bring about a change in the kids at the expense of their own health and well-being. Despite these compelling ideas, director Tim Mielants and screenwriter Max Porter’s focus on social and political commentary dilutes the film, sacrificing its potential for emotional depth.