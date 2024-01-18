North India continues to be chilly as fog hits transport services; 18 Delhi-bound trains delayed

NEW DELHI: Severe cold continued to prevail across North India, with the mercury recorded in single digits in several states and dense fog and low visibility affecting commuters in the early hours of Thursday.

According to an official release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'very dense fog' was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Bihar at 5.30 am on Thursday.

Similar heavy fog was also reported in isolated parts of Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam while moderate fog was observed in isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, according to IMD.

The Met agency informed further that shallow fog was also experienced in isolated parts of eastern Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD also forecast dense to very dense fog for a few hours late night and morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 18 (Thursday) and 20 and in isolated parts on January 21 and 22.

Further, as per the IMD, a rise in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius is very likely over Northwest India over the next 24 hours but there will be no significant change thereafter.

Meanwhile, according to the national weather forecaster, cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed on Thursday in most parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh, many parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and isolated parts of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

The visibility at 5.30 am on Thursday was recorded below 500 metres.