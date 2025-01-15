Former West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick granted bail in ration scam case

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was granted bail by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) sessions court on Wednesday in the ration scam case, 13 months after his arrest.
The court granted bail on the condition that Mallick provides two bonds of Rs 25,000 each and a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh.
Additionally, he has been ordered to cooperate with the investigation, submit his passport, and refrain from “influencing” witnesses or making media statements.
In October 2023, the ED arrested Mallick in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state.
The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following more than 17-18 hours of questioning. Mallick, who suffers from diabetes and other ailments, was arrested at his residence in Salt Lake and brought to the ED office at 3.30 am.
After his arrest, Mallick was removed as the Forest Minister in February 2024, with the portfolio reallocated to Birbaha Hansda.
In August 2024, three other accused in the ration scam — Bakibur Rahman, Shankar Adhya, and Biswajit Das — were granted bail by the special PMLA court against a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each.
Rahman, arrested in October 2023, was identified as a key accused in the case. According to the ED, documents found at Rahman’s residence led to Mallick’s arrest. Mallick also previously served as the state’s Food Minister.
Adhya, a close associate of Mallick and former Bongaon Municipality Chairman, was arrested by the ED in January 2024. Das, a businessman accused of laundering money linked to the ration scam through hawala channels, was arrested in February 2024.
The case continues to unfold as Mallick prepares to defend himself while adhering to the court’s conditions.