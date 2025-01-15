Former West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick granted bail in ration scam case

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick was granted bail by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) sessions court on Wednesday in the ration scam case, 13 months after his arrest.

The court granted bail on the condition that Mallick provides two bonds of Rs 25,000 each and a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh.

Additionally, he has been ordered to cooperate with the investigation, submit his passport, and refrain from “influencing” witnesses or making media statements.

In October 2023, the ED arrested Mallick in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state.

The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following more than 17-18 hours of questioning. Mallick, who suffers from diabetes and other ailments, was arrested at his residence in Salt Lake and brought to the ED office at 3.30 am.