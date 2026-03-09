West Bengal BJP requests ECI to conduct polls in single or two phases

"The Nodal Officer of the CAPF should be given strict instructions to ensure the movement of the force and the Force not accepting any hospitality whatsoever from locals, as seen in the previous elections. General and Police Observers should be deployed well in advance to get to know their area and enable an independent assessment. Area domination, confidence-building measures, and route march of the CAPF to be undertaken based on areas identified by the General and Police Observers and not depending on the local police," the BJP requested to ECI in a statement.

The state BJP has requested ECI to ban the West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation and all its offices / operational areas be sealed. "This Organisation is a front outfit of the TMC which issues illegal orders and coerces the police personnel to surrender their ballot papers to these officers," they said.

They have also urged ECI to take certain measures on polling day, like introduce 2 stage identification of voters, one before entering the polling station by the CAPF personnel posted and the other inside by the Presiding / Polling Officer(s).

"Agents of political parties should sit outside the room where the poll is being taken and not inside, as is being done in West Bengal. Every polling station should be under the supervision of CAPF with no presence of State/ City Police or Volunteers or in any other form for any reason whatsoever, including managing the que. Polling officers should be a 50:50 mix of State and Central Government officers. It is to be noted that the Chief Minister has publicly stated that ECI is in power only for a few weeks, whereas she is and will be there," they requested.

"A webcam should be installed to cover every polling station and access to monitor the same should be given to all candidates and or National and State Parties. Any polling station where the Webcam becomes non-functional for any reason, polling should be immediately stopped. If the stoppage is prolonged, repoll be ordered in that polling station," they added.

They further requested ECI to hold counting in District and Sub-Divisional towns with a 50:50 mix of State and Central officers and under the supervision of CAPF, with no presence of State City Police or Volunteers or in any other form for any reason.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the Election Commission of India officials, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Kolkata today. The CEC visit to assess the election preparedness in the state triggered protests by workers and supporters of the TMC, reflecting the escalating political friction between the state’s ruling party and the Election Commission of India ahead of the election. Demonstrators waved black flags and raised “go back” slogans during the CEC’s visit, including near the Kalighat Temple and along his route from the airport, prompting security personnel to manage the crowd and ensure the movement of the official convoy.

The protests come amid a broader dispute over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC leadership have alleged that the process could lead to the deletion of names of genuine voters and potentially disenfranchise sections of the electorate ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. By taking the issue to the streets, the party appears to be attempting to build political pressure on the poll body while also mobilising public opinion on what it portrays as a threat to voters’ rights.

The assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The five legislative bodies up for election are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule soon.