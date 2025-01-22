India will comply with ICC dress code for Champions Trophy: BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia

CHENNAI: With reports of the Indian team not having Pakistan's name on the jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed to this daily that ICC rules will be adhered to and no changes would be made.

This comes after rumours circulating that the Indian jersey for the Champions Trophy will not have the name of Pakistan, the tournament hosts. India, while playing all their matches in Dubai, will have the same logo as the rest of the teams, including the name of their neighbours on the jersey.

"We have been seeing some news, but let me make it very clear, we will adhere to the ICC rules whether it comes to dress code or everything else for the Champions Trophy. The BCCI will not be tweaking anything on the jersey. Whatever logo and rules other teams have we will also follow the same," Saikia told this daily.

Meanwhile, the decision on whether India captain Rohit Sharma will be travelling to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the event in next month is yet to be made. "The other thing about Rohit Sharma travelling, the decision has not been made yet. When the time arrives, we will discuss and decide on the same," said Saikia.

The Champions Trophy is being held in a hybrid model with India playing all their matches in Dubai while the rest of the games will be held in Pakistan. Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are the three host cities with the tournament set to begin on February 19.

India have not travelled to Pakistan in almost two decades because of the political tensions between the two countries. Even in 2023 when Pakistan were the official hosts for the Asia Cup, the tournament was held in a hybrid model with India playing all their games in Sri Lanka.