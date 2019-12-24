Home Auto

The city life

No doubt, these are trying times for the market, however, new launches are what will play a vital role in reviving sales numbers for all manufacturers.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fifth-generation Honda City

Fifth-generation Honda City

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

No doubt, these are trying times for the market, however, new launches are what will play a vital role in reviving sales numbers for all manufacturers. For Honda, the City has been their bestseller ever since it was first introduced in the country. With the new 5th generation model, unveiled recently in Thailand, Honda is undoubtedly looking at taking their icon sedan to a whole new level in terms of design, performance, fit and finish.

Sharp design
The new car carries a sleek edgy design that we have seen on cars like the Civic and the Amaze in recent times. It features a sportier appeal and the sharp edges point toward a younger more performance-oriented audience, which is what the original City stood for. Touted to be longer than the 4th generation model –that is currently on sale in India – the new version will offer even more passenger space and this will be a big selling point for the car. The highlight on the new vehicle are the lights both upfront and at the rear.

Interior details
The manufacturer has always managed to deliver class interiors on their products with the use of fine materials, soft-touch plastics and high-quality fabrics. The new City looks rather premium on this front and it is expected to come with a high level of connected systems and technologies to cater to today’s customer. A large touchscreen interface takes centre stage on the das and you can also find dashes of chrome around the A/C vents to add that touch of class. Space available in abundance and from the looks of it, the rear passengers will have absolutely nothing to complain about!

Under the hood
For the international markets, the carmaker is introducing the 5th generation City with a new 1.0-litre turbo engine that is touted to make 122 PS of power and 173 Nm of torque. Having said that, it remains to be seen what engines make it to India or whether Honda will continue with BS6 compliant versions of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that the current Honda City has. Regardless, the brand has been known to marry performance and efficiency rather well, so that fine refinement and performance is expected from these engines.

Built right
The new Honda City has a strong chassis coupled with numerous safety features including dual airbags, vehicle stability assist, ABS with EBD, hill start assist and emergency stop signal are what the Thailand version has and we expect them in the Indian version too.
The new Honda City is expected at `12-15 lakh

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders  who call themselves MotorScribes)

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dastkari Haat Bazaar
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp