The city life

No doubt, these are trying times for the market, however, new launches are what will play a vital role in reviving sales numbers for all manufacturers. For Honda, the City has been their bestseller ever since it was first introduced in the country. With the new 5th generation model, unveiled recently in Thailand, Honda is undoubtedly looking at taking their icon sedan to a whole new level in terms of design, performance, fit and finish.

Sharp design

The new car carries a sleek edgy design that we have seen on cars like the Civic and the Amaze in recent times. It features a sportier appeal and the sharp edges point toward a younger more performance-oriented audience, which is what the original City stood for. Touted to be longer than the 4th generation model –that is currently on sale in India – the new version will offer even more passenger space and this will be a big selling point for the car. The highlight on the new vehicle are the lights both upfront and at the rear.

Interior details

The manufacturer has always managed to deliver class interiors on their products with the use of fine materials, soft-touch plastics and high-quality fabrics. The new City looks rather premium on this front and it is expected to come with a high level of connected systems and technologies to cater to today’s customer. A large touchscreen interface takes centre stage on the das and you can also find dashes of chrome around the A/C vents to add that touch of class. Space available in abundance and from the looks of it, the rear passengers will have absolutely nothing to complain about!

Under the hood

For the international markets, the carmaker is introducing the 5th generation City with a new 1.0-litre turbo engine that is touted to make 122 PS of power and 173 Nm of torque. Having said that, it remains to be seen what engines make it to India or whether Honda will continue with BS6 compliant versions of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that the current Honda City has. Regardless, the brand has been known to marry performance and efficiency rather well, so that fine refinement and performance is expected from these engines.

Built right

The new Honda City has a strong chassis coupled with numerous safety features including dual airbags, vehicle stability assist, ABS with EBD, hill start assist and emergency stop signal are what the Thailand version has and we expect them in the Indian version too.

The new Honda City is expected at `12-15 lakh

