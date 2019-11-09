Classic Italian, Royal Enfield Bullet Classic 350

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

This bike is touted to take on the Royal Enfield Bullet Classic 350 head-on! Inspired by the Benelli-MotoBi range that was manufactured in the 1950s, the Imperiale 400 is a fine interpretation of how those bikes would have evolved while keeping that classic look and feel intact, yet combining it with the latest technologies to suit today’s biker.

Powering the bike is an all-new SOHC single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, 374 cc engine that delivers 21 PS of power and 29 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike boast of 165mm of ground clearance and weighs in at just 205 kgs. It also gets a 12-litre fuel tank that makes it more suitable as a touring machine for your next trip to Ladakh! The vehicle gets a 300 mm disc brake up front with a two-piston calliper, while the rear benefits from a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.

The bike also features dual-channel ABS to offer that additional bit of safety under hard braking circumstances. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is a great choice for those who are seeking a fine retro machine and want to move away from the Royal Enfield Bullet. Price: `1.69 lakh.

Easy to handle



This motorcycle boasts a classic stance with an upright riding position. It is said to be rather easy to ride and handle as it is built on a double-cradle frame. It also benefits from 41 mm telescopic front forks while the rear gets a preload-adjustable dual shocks.