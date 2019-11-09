State-of-art zero-emission buses launched

By Express News Service

Coach manufacturing company PMI launched its zero-emission electric buses recently. The PMI launched the bus in association with Chinese automobile giant Beiqi Foton Motor at an event attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (retd) VK Singh and Spice Jet Co-Founder Ajay Singh.

The launch shows the two-fold social responsibility of Foton PMI – ensuring pollution reduction and keep the rising cost of fuel in check.



“There’s a dire need of electric vehicles in India, but the question is how quickly can these be developed and how easily can the ecosystem be created for these,” said PMI Managing Director Satish Kumar Jain, adding, “Creating an ecosystem is a critical issue that needs to be managed not just by manufacturers but also by local and central governments.”

Harigo Engg managing Director Moshina Malhotra said, “Aviation sector is one of the high polluting sectors and electric buses can help combat it.” The bus is designed keeping in mind the Indian market, handicap accessible, and is available in three variants, with a seating capacity of 42, 35 and 30 people.