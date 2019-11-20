The Indians at EICMA!

By Express News Service

Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 1.R Concept

Christened as the Xtreme 1.R Concept, this new bike draws its inspiration from the precision of an arrow. The Xtreme 1.R Concept boasts of an aggressive stance and compact dimensions to ensure agile and responsive handling. It is a bike that is targeted at the young biker and clearly it has the lines and design elements to make heads turn. With a kerb weight under 140 kilos, the bike also boasts of an LED headlamp, signature LED tail lamp and is on display in race-inspired colours.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Rally Kit

The rally kit for the Xpulse consists of fully adjustable, taller front and rear suspension, flatter seat for easy position change while off-roading, extended gear pedal to suit off-road boots, handlebar risers or greater manoeuvrability while riding standing up, extended side stand for the additional ground clearance, front sprocket 12T, rear sprocket 40T for greater grunt, and rally tyres for relentless traction.

Royal Enfield Twins Flat Track

Twins Flat Track is a factory custom build that has been put together by Harris Performance. The bike uses a bespoke frame that has been specially designed for Flat Track racing, a style that is making a comeback amongst enthusiasts. It has the versatility of the Royal Enfield 650 twin motor.