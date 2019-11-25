On the right track

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

As the market moves towards cleaner emission norms, a compliant commuter motorcycle is a welcome addition in HMSI’s lineup.

Named SP 125, it gets a new HET PGM-FI motor that displaces 125 cc and has a patented ACG starter motor. This ensures that the bike offers a rather silent and jerk-free ride.

The new engine is touted to be 16 per cent more efficient than the older 125 cc unit. Braking comes via Honda’s Combi Brake system which ensures that the rider has control at all times.

There’s an LED DC headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and a digital meter that displays real-time information such as ECO meter, gear position indicator and a service due indicator.

The bike also sports a chiselled fuel tank with neat new graphics, broad grab rails, a distinct looking tail lamp and 5-spoke split alloy wheels.

The new HET tubeless tyres that offer low rolling resistance and have been developed with a new tyre compound that allows for maximum grip without fuel loss. The Honda SP 125 is priced at Rs 72,900.