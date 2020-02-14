Opulent traveller: The new Audi A8 sedan

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new A8 sedan offers a rather futuristic luxury experience on-board thanks to the next generation of in-car digitalisation that it comes with. Measuring 5.3 x 2 meters, the Audi A8L is a massive machine that has been sculpted to perfection.

Taunt character lines, a strong shoulder line, flared wheel arches and a very distinct front look give the car a sense of purpose yet manage to bring out a sporty upmarket appeal. With such large dimensions, you are assured of a lot of space on-board.



The cabin has been crafted from the finest of materials with dollops of leather and bespoke equipment. The rear-left seat is the most elegant space on-board and gets a host of functions like a massage feature, footrests and touch control to access the infotainment system. Rear passengers also get Audi tablets should they wish to work while on the move or just sit back and watch their favourite show.

Powering the new A8L is a 3.0-liter petrol engine that develops 340HP of power and 500Nm of torque. It can take this luxury barge from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds! Undoubtedly, the Audi A8L is here to steal the game from the high-end luxury car segment.