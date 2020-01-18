Home Auto

China's Great Wall Motors to acquire GM's India plant

He added that GM’s decision to cease production at the plant is based on the company’s global strategy and optimisation of its manufacturing footprint around the world.

Published: 18th January 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

GM India’s Talegaon manufacturing facility

GM India’s Talegaon manufacturing facility

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  China’s biggest SUV player Great Wall Motors, who is all set to make an entry in the Indian automobile market, has reached an agreement with US auto major General Motors (GM), which had bid adeu to the domestic market in 2017, for sale of GM India’s Talegaon manufacturing facility, subject to requisite government and regulatory approvals. 

The two companies have not disclosed the value of transaction. Great Wall Motors (GWM) will debut its Haval brand and GWM electric vehicle at the Delhi International Auto Show, where it will unveil its plan for the Indian market.

Great Wall’s move to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market comes at a time when auto sales in the domestic market have fallen drastically, with most of the foreign players struggling to stay relevant.However, the recent entrants - MG Motor and Kia Motors - have fared well in terms of sales during the prolonged slowdown. 

"The Indian market has great potential, rapid economic growth and a good investment environment. Entering the Indian market is an important step for Great Wall Motors' global strategy," said Liu Xiangshang, vice-president (global strategy), GWM.

He added that company’s investment will create more jobs, including direct and indirect employment, further enhancing the skill level in auto industry. With the fresh announcement, Great Wall became the second Chinese automobile player, after SAIC-owned MG Motor, to enter India’s passenger vehicle market by acquiring a General Motors plant. MG Motor had invested around Rs 2,200 crore to acquire General Motors' plant in Halol, Gujarat.

According to Julian Blissett, vice-president (international operations), General Motors, "…GM has been exploring strategic options for the better utilisation of the (Talegaon) site." 

He added that GM’s decision to cease production at the plant is based on the company’s global strategy and optimisation of its manufacturing footprint around the world. GM's Talegaon plant had an installed capacity to roll out 1,65,000 vehicles a year, along with production of 1,60,000 engine units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Great Wall Motors General Motors GM india Talegaon Delhi International Auto Show
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp