Rolls-Royce makes record number of Bespoke cars in 2019

By Express News Service

Iconic luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has made more customised, bespoke cars in 2019 than any other year. in its 116-year history. According to the company, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, a team of engineers, designers and craftspeople residing at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, made “almost every one of the record 5,152 motor cars created in 2019”.

"I am proud to say that the craftsmen and women of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have surpassed themselves once again in creating an array of extraordinary motor cars, tailored to the needs of some of the most influential and discerning individuals in the world. These cars become unique works of art and is an extraordinary feat when you consider that each and every single one of these unique commissions has been created on one production line at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Among those bespoke cars made in 2019 was a Phantom sporting a million embroidered stitches, a tribute to the sea with the Bayside Dawn Aero Cowling, a ‘Digital Soul Phantom’ incorporating a fusion of human endeavour, computer-generated design and several other creations.

In fact, the Bespoke Collective made an entire limited edition line of the iconic Rolls Royce Ghost. "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars marked the close of 10 remarkable years of Ghost by creating a limited edition 'Zenith Collection'. With just 50 Ghost Zeniths made, the car featured the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen in a Ghost Collection," the company said, adding that the Zenith drew references from 200EX, the experimental car that introduced the contemporary expression of the Ghost nameplate in 2009.

"A commemorative ingot, made from the original Spirit of Ecstasy of 200EX, was set into the centre console of each car. The Collection’s own Spirit of Ecstasy and clock are engraved with the Zenith name. Inside, ambient lighting shines through perforated leather, while the rear seats feature embroidery inspired by the seat details of the original 1907 Silver Ghost," Rolls-Royce said.

