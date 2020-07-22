Honda cars launch BS6-compliant diesel variant with 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Honda Cars India launched the Civic Executive Sedan in March 2019, and while the petrol engine version was BS6-complaint at the time of launch, the diesel unit was a BS4 unit.

Now, the auto-manufacturer is out with the BS6-compliant diesel variant. Powering the new diesel variant is the 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine that comes from Honda’s Earth Dream Technology series.

It is capable of delivering 120 PS of power at 4000 rpm and a solid 300 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and delivers a classleading fuel economy of 23.9 kilometres to the litre, which makes it one of the most efficient diesel executive sedans available in the market. The new BS6 diesel engine will be offered on the Civic VX and ZX variants.

From a visual standpoint, the new diesel Civic looks no different than its petrol counterpart and carries that edgy sleek design that is both futuristic and sporty.

As a product with the new diesel heart, Honda will find customers who would be happy that their favourite sedan has made it into the BS6 era.

Apart from the engine upgrade, the BS6-compliant diesel-engined Civic also benefits from additional curtain airbags taking the total number of airbags onboard to six.

The Civic VX MT diesel is priced at Rs 20.75 lakh and the ZX MT diesel variant for Rs 22.35 lakh.