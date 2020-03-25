Bringing sexy back! The fourth generation Audi A3

By Express News Service

The fourth generation Audi A3 has been introduced in the international market, and now comes with a progressive Sportback body design. Despite its compact proportions, the new A3 carries a wide single frame grille with large air inlets in the front bumper that enhances its dynamic looks. Like all Audis, the new A3 also sports matrix LED headlights and also boasts of larger wheel arches that give the car a rather sporty appeal.

The premium design carries over to the cabin as well, which is crafted from high grade materials that include aluminium, carbon inlays and seat upholstery that is made from recycled PET bottles! The car has a drivercentric focus that includes the virtual cockpit, a multifunction steering wheels and a large 10.1-inch touch display integrated into the centre console.

The driver also gets a heads-up display that offers important information to the driver without them having to take their eyes off the road. The A3 Sportback also benefits from an advanced MMI system. Equipped with a long list of driver assistance systems, the new Audi A3 Sportback might be a small package, however it incorporates a ton of features that we normally find on bigger offerings from the German marque.



The Audi A3 Sportback is expected in India this year and will go up against the Mercedes- Benz A-Class. Prices are expected to be in the Rs 30-35 lakh range.