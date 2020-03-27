STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Auto

New Honda WR-V coming soon!

For the 2020 version, Honda has stuck to the same design, however they have tweaked the exterior to offer a bolder more robust look that leans more towards their SUV styling.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

By Praveen Raja
Express News Service

Honda is gearing up to launch the new WR-V in the Indian market and it has received a major mid-life update. Offered as a compact urban crossover, the WR-V has been a rather successful product for Honda Cars India and with the new changes, the company is looking at further enhancing its market share.
The Honda WR-V has always been a good looking machine that carries a rather space-age edgy look with bold dashes of chrome to further enhance its appeal.

For the 2020 version, Honda has stuck to the same design, however they have tweaked the exterior to offer a bolder more robust look that leans more towards their SUV styling. You get a revised front grille and bumpers that definitely make it stand out and the advanced LED package is a welcome addition as well. The package includes LED Projector Headlamps with Integrated DRL & Position Lamp, LED Front Fog Lamps and LED Rear Combination Lamps.

While Honda isn’t letting all the cats out of the bag just yet, the cabin has also received a change and is touted to be more upmarket than before with the addition of modern features including better connectivity.The new WR-V gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines as the norms are scheduled to go into effect from April 1. Both engines are expected to offer a peppy driving experience and will be rather fuel efficient as well. As far as transmission options are concerned, we expect the WR-V to be offered with a manual box as well as a few CVT variants. Set to go on sale in April this year, the Honda WR-V is expected to be priced quite competitively in the `8-10 lakh range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honda Honda WR-V
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp