Ducati Panigale: Born for the track

This bike has been improved in aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics, as compared to its predecessor.

Ducati engineers have revised the fairing of the bike to be more compact and thinner to increase efficiency.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The new Ducati Panigale is an evolutionary step in the direction of bringing a proper racebike, which is right at home on the race track, to a wide range of sport riders. This bike has been improved in aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics, as compared to its predecessor.

Design
The first new feature of the new Panigale V4 2022 version has to do with aerodynamics. Ducati engineers have revised the fairing of the bike to be more compact and thinner to increase efficiency. The seat of the bike sports a flattering shape that allows the rider to manage the bike better while braking. The tank is an all-new design that allows the rider to anchor themselves better while braking. 

Performance
At the heart of the bike is the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale MotoGP-derived engine that has undergone a series of updates, which have resulted in an increase of power as well as improved power response. The engine comes with an updated lubrication system that reduces power absorption and delivers a stonking 215.5hp of power and 123.6Nm of peak torque! Paired with the engine is a new six-speed gearbox with better ratios that are more race oriented!

Power modes
The Panigale V4 2022 comes with new Power Mode logic. A total of four engine configurations are available. Each mode allows the rider to use the engine to its maximum potential.  

Features & Tech
The new Panigale V4 S is equipped with the Öhlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurised front fork and the Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber. The bike sports a single-sided aluminium swingarm that helps with stability and it rides on forged alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tyres. The braking system is equipped with BremboStylema® monobloccalipers at the front with four 30mm diameter pistons, each working on 330mm diameter discs, ensuring exceptional braking power, while at the rear, a single 245mm disc with 2-piston caliper. This bike comes with traction control and ABS. Available in limited numbers, it will be priced between Rs 65-70 lakh.

