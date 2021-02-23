BMW Motorrad drives in new R 18 Classic into Indian market priced at Rs 24 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Tuesday said it has launched the new cruiser bike R 18 Classic in the country, priced at Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1,802 cc R 18 Classic can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) Tuesday onwards through the BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement.

"BMW Motorrad made a striking entry into the cruiser segment with the BMW R 18. Building on the success and popularity of BMW's first cruiser in India, we now present the BMW R 18 Classic with a reimagined, even more iconic character," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED additional headlights, 16-inch front wheel and it also comes with three standard riding modes - Rain, Roll and Rock.

Other features include traction control, engine brake control, hill start control, keyless ride system and electronic cruise control.