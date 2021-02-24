Tiger sport: Triumph launches its all new adventure bike for Indian roads

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Triumph has launched a new variant of their successful range of premium motorbikes, Tiger, in India. Christened the Tiger 850 Sport, this bike is more road-focused than the other adventure bikes in the line-up which includes the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Rally and GT.

Designed to give you the thrill of an adventure bike, yet double up as an easy bike for your daily commute, this one is a bike that undoubtedly turns heads. It has an aggressive design and stance and comes fitted with a ton of equipment that ensures you get the very best out of this bike.

Powering the bike is an 850cc triple engine that offers outstanding tractability at low revvs and delivers a peak power output of 85 PS and 82 Nm of peak torque. The engine shares the same T-plane crank that can be found on the latest Tiger 900 as well.

The unique engine configuration not only offers a distinct sound but also ensures that the rider gets a responsive engine throughout the rpm range. Tailored to deliver an amazing ride experience while retaining its versatility, the 850 Sport comes equipped with Brembo Stylema brakes, a high-quality Marzocchi suspension, adjustable screen, a 5-inch TFT instrument panel, all LED lighting, two riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control.

Even though it is optimised for the road, this variant can deal with a bit of dirt as well. Built on a new generation lightweight modular frame, the Tiger 850 Sport has been optimised for weight as well, making it easy to tackle corners.

The narrow seat, ergonomically position footrests and adjustable handlebars also allow the rider to set up the bike to their liking and find that ideal position. Topping it off, it comes with a large 20-litre fuel tank that ensures you can go the distance on this machine!

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is priced at Rs 11.95 lakh.

