Tata Motors' new flagship SUV 'Gravitas' to be branded as 'Safari'

A senior official said that the company is confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (L)) unveils the Tata Gravitas in the SUV segment, at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida

Tata Motors will launch the 7-seater version of Harrier as the new 'Safari'. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile major Tata Motors has branded its upcoming SUV flagship as 'Safari'. The Tata Safari was introduced in India as a lifestyle SUV.

"The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status," said Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

According to the company, the Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors' award winning 'Impact 2.0' design language with the proven capability of 'OMEGARC', an architecture derived from the renowned 'D8' platform from Land Rover.

"This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future," the company said. In addition, the new SUV will arrive in showrooms this January with booking for the new Safari beginning shortly.

