Meeting of two worlds: How a dentist and auto expert came together for electric two-wheeler startup

Dentist Rupali and auto expert Jeetender Sharma on successfully running their electric two-wheeler manufacturing business and life in tandem.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jeetender (L) and Rupali Sharma

Jeetender (L) and Rupali Sharma

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

"We got to know each other only after marriage. Gradually, we fell in love and developed mutual respect and trust. What makes our relationship strong is that we are equally happy to see the other rise up in life," says Jeetender Sharma (47), about his two-decade (and counting) marriage.

"I think we complement each other well, and have been a strong support system to one another," quips wife Rupali (46).The two are co-founders of Okinawa Autotech (OA), an electric two-wheeler manufacturing company established in 2015.

Diverse backgrounds

Jeetender completed his Mechanical Engineering from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, in 1994, and then did an MBA in International Business from Pondicherry University in 1996.

The same year, he began his professional journey with LML Scooters, and four years later joined Honda, at the company’s two-wheeler plant in Gurgaon. Meanwhile, Rupali, a 1997 batch BDS from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, ran a flourishing dental clinic. 

In 2001, the two met for an arranged matrimonial alliance, liked each other and tied the knot. For the next 14 years, Rupali and Jeetender worked in their respective fields. 

New Beginnings

In 2015, Jeetender decided to enter the automobile manufacturing business, and founded OA. That's when Rupali chose to close her clinic and support her husband. Initiating a revolution of EV mobility in India, OA is one of the top two highest-selling electric two-wheeler brands in India, today. 

Conventionally, the automobile industry is dominated by men, but ably supported by her husband, Rupali continues to make a substantial contribution towards OA's growth, and this, she says, has been an exciting roller coaster ride. 

"Our shared values and familiarity with each other’s working styles proved to be powerful tools in fuelling our passion for business," says Jeetender, adding that while Rupali steers forward the vision of the company, he leads the product and engineering teams to constantly innovate and create top rung products.

"Since both of us want the best for our company, we have frequent arguments but those are super healthy. It's not about who gives in first, but about mutually coming to the best possible solution to the challenge at hand," says Rupali.

Agrees Jeetender, "Since we have a good understanding, personal arguments are rare. It is good to have arguments over business decisions as these help us reach better conclusions."

As for dividing time between work and family, both are extremely careful to not mix up the two. "We always find quality time to spend with each other and the family, and ensure that work conversations are limited to weekdays. Weekends are saved for personal engagements," says Rupali. 

"One rule that we strictly follow is to have all meals together on the weekends. We also indulge in activities like watching an inspiring show on TV or web or play some sort of sport together with our 10-year-old son. This helps us to bond well and rejuvenate," adds Jeetender.

"The lockdown period was a blessing in disguise as it allowed us more family time. We have cherished every bit of it and we now value our personal relationships more than before," puts in Rupali.

What he likes about her

The passion and commitment with which she has taken on an industry that isn’t considered the best fit for women.

What she likes about him

Honesty and humility that reflects in everything that he does, be it his professional world or personal life.

Two wheeler models from Okinawa Autotech

