Truck tales

Isuzu Hi-Lander

The new Isuzu Hi-Lander is essentially a stripped down variant of the V-Cross. While the overall design stays the same, it sports a grey grille and bumper design, gets wheel covers on the 16-inch steel wheels and no 4x4. It is targeted at the urban customer who wants a pick-up but doesn’t need the bells and whistles. You do get seating for five adults, a power air-conditioner and parking sensors are standard. Powering the Hi-Lander is the lightweight 1.9 litre Ddi Engine that delivers 163 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual transmission, the Hi-Lander is touted to be rather efficient and suited for long adventurous drives that don’t require you to leave the tarmac. The Hi-Lander can be yours for Rs 16.98 lakh.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be available in both Manual and Automatic Variants on the higher Z Prestige 4x4 model and there is a 4x2 Automatic variant on offer as well. The engine remains the same 1.9 litre Ddi diesel motor (as what powers the Hi-Lander) that delivers 163 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. Both the manual and automatic versions are 6-speed units. The V-Cross Z Prestige and V-Cross Z Variants comes equipped with Bi-LED Auto-Levelling Projector head-lights giving 50 per cent longer and wider beam throw, Shark-Fin Antenna with Gun-Metal Finish, 18-inch alloy wheels and a stylish side step to add a sportier look and user convenience.

The V-Cross variants also come with steering mounted audio controls and a 7 inch touch screen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross 4WD variants are equipped with terrain command feature Shift-On-Fly drive mode, High Ride suspension and a wider track with longer wheel base. The V-Cross variants are equipped with Reverse parking sensors and a rear camera as well. The V-Cross range is available from Rs 19.98 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh for the top end Z Prestige Automatic. The 4x4 Manual version retails for Rs 20.98 lakh.

Isuzu mu-X

The ISUZU mu-X is a full size 7-seater SUV that is feature rich and has a rather dominating road presence. The quintessential SUV elements of flared wheel arches, a sharp purposeful front and high ride height are all present.

Powering the mu-X is the lightweight 1.9 litre Ddi engine that is the base of Isuzu’s complete BS6 range of passenger vehicles. In the mu-X it generates 163 PS of power and delivers 320 Nm of torque.

The mu-X is now offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with a new 6-speed sequential shift automatic transmission. The 4x4 version features a shift-on-the-fly selector. The mu-X is available from Rs 33 lakh onwards.

